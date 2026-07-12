Keeping taps on Putin: NATO builds “Kill Web” on the Eastern Flank using Palantir AI

It will be able to monitor the entire eastern flank.

According to reports by The Times and Business Insider, NATO is starting to use a new military artificial intelligence platform. The software is known as the Maven Smart System, or MSS NATO.

The US tech giant Palantir Technologies built the software to act as a massive digital sponge. By pulling in signals from satellites, drones, and ground-level radar stations, it merges everything into a single, clear picture.

The main goal is simple. Military commanders want continuous, real-time monitoring across the Alliance’s eastern flank so they are never caught by surprise.

By sorting through endless streams of raw data, the software can spot patterns that human analysts might miss during a routine shift.

According to Business Insider, the documents repeatedly mention a “Kill Web,” used to describe an interconnected digital mesh.

By tying together data from radar, ground sensors, cameras, satellites, and more, the network will be able to monitor NATO’s entire eastern flank, from Romania all the way north to Finland.

Spotting the shifts

The Times highlighted just how specific this automated tracking can get. Behind the scenes, the software constantly watches for any sudden redeployment of Russian military units near allied borders.

Take the Estonian border as an example. If troops from Russia’s 76th Guards Air Assault Division start packing up and moving toward the frontier, the platform flags the movement instantly.

Automated alerts then notify command centres immediately. Officers receive timely warnings about developing threats before a minor shift turns into an immediate crisis.

Preparing for the worst

Beyond simply monitoring border roads, the software serves a more critical purpose if deterrence fails. The Times noted that the technology will help commanders map out the battlefield and identify potential targets during an active armed conflict.

This digital boost comes as regional security measures intensify across the board. At the same time, conventional defense manufacturing is ramping up to match the high-tech surveillance push.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha confirmed that Kyiv is negotiating with international partners. Their goal is ambitious: securing official licenses to manufacture Patriot air defense systems domestically.

Together, these moves show a rapid shift in European defense strategy. Whether through software algorithms or physical missile batteries, technology is becoming the ultimate tool for maintaining peace.