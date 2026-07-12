Popular fitness supplement might also help fight cancer, study suggests

Apparantly, the white, tasteless powder is good for more than just lifting weights.

Gym bags around the world are packed with fitness supplements that promise bigger muscles and faster recovery times.

But what happens when a common workout powder enters a medical lab?

Scientists are finding that these gym staples have hidden potential.

A gym staple’s new role

A well-known workout supplement might do more than just help athletes build muscle. New research from UCLA suggests it could actually help the body fight off serious illnesses.

The study looked at creatine, a powder millions of people use for fitness. Researchers found it can supercharge specific immune cells, giving them the energy to track down and target harmful tumors.

This discovery could change how doctors approach modern treatments. Currently, many advanced therapies fail because the body’s natural defense system runs out of energy.

Sparking the defense

The laboratory tests focused on dendritic cells. These act like the generals of the immune system, spotting threats and telling killer T cells to attack.

According to the study, published in iScience, creatine acts like a rechargeable battery for these defender cells. It keeps them active even when they are surrounded by aggressive disease cells.

When mice received daily doses, their tumors grew much more slowly. The supplement effectively activated the immune system, sending a wave of fresh cells to the front lines.

Fueling future treatments

This energy boost could also make modern cancer vaccines work better. In laboratories, scientists already use these same immune cells to develop custom treatments for patients.

James Elsten-Brown, a graduate student who co-authored the study, explained the dual potential of the discovery.

“The potential we see here is that creatine could be used in two complementary ways: as a supplement to enhance the immune response of patients already receiving immunotherapy, and as a tool to improve the quality of dendritic cell-based vaccines before they’re administered,” he said, according to ScienceDaily.

Long way off

But the UCLA team urges caution. These tests took place in laboratories using mice and human cells, meaning human trials are still a long way off.

Patients should not start buying tubs of workout powder just yet. The scientists note that anyone undergoing medical care should talk to their doctor before changing their routine.