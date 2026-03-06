Kremlin contradicts ally: War against Iran is “not Russia’s war”

Iran has recently signaled that its partnership with Moscow remains strong

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said military cooperation between the two countries “continues and, I think, will continue,” adding that Russia has supported Iran in the past.

Tehran and Moscowhave deepened military cooporation in recent years.

Now, Russia’s latest statements suggest the Kremlin may not be willing to go as far as some in Iran expect.

Moscow distances itself

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the conflict involving Iran, the United States and Israel is not Russia’s war.

“The ongoing war is not our war. And we have expressed our position from the very beginning that any war can lead to destabilization of the region,” Peskov told Russian media, according to EFE.

He added that Moscow does not have the ability to stop the fighting.

“Are we capable of stopping this war? No, we are not. Only those who started it can stop it, which, in our opinion, is what they should do,” Peskov said.

Focus on national interests

Peskov indicated that Russia would instead prioritize protecting its own economic and political interests as the conflict unfolds.

“We have to do what is in our interest. Now we need to minimize the impact of global convulsions on the Russian economy,” he said.

He also acknowledged that this pragmatic approach could appear cynical.

“To the extent possible, we will probably have to look after our own interests, no matter how cynical it may seem,” Peskov said.

No request from Tehran

The Kremlin spokesman also said Russia has not received any official request from Iran for military assistance or weapons deliveries.

Despite distancing itself from direct involvement, Peskov condemned the US and Israeli attacks on Iran and said Moscow would continue monitoring developments in the region.

