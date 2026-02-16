Kremlin silent as Putin stays out of public view and Zelensky raises health questions

Vladimir Putin has not appeared in public for more than a week, with no official explanation offered for his absence.

The lack of live engagements has drawn attention at a delicate stage in the war in Ukraine.

Gone for 10 days

Russian state media has continued airing footage of the president holding meetings, though reports suggest some clips may have been recorded earlier.

His last confirmed appearance was a speech delivered on February 5.

The Kremlin has not commented on why the 73-year-old leader has not been seen in person in recent days.

Munich remarks

During an interview with Politico at the Munich Security Conference, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky made pointed comments about his Russian counterpart.

“I’m younger than Putin”, he said, prompting laughter from the audience. He then added:

“No, no, believe me this is important. He doesn’t have too much time, you know. Not too much time. He has, God bless, not too much time.”

Zelensky did not clarify whether he was referring to health, politics or the broader trajectory of the conflict.

Past absences

Putin has periodically disappeared from public view in previous years, often without immediate clarification from officials.

On several occasions, later broadcasts showed him attending meetings that observers believed were pre-recorded.

In November, attention focused on what some described as swollen hands during a public appearance, reviving unconfirmed claims about possible medical conditions. The Kremlin has consistently rejected suggestions of serious illness.

Talks ahead

The developments come ahead of planned peace talks in Geneva. Moscow continues to insist that Ukraine cede territory in the Donbas region, a demand Kyiv rejects.

Zelensky argued that Ukraine has already made significant concessions. “We have made a lot of compromises,” he said. “Putin and his friends, they are not in prison. This is the biggest compromise the world made already.”

US President Donald Trump also urged Kyiv to move toward negotiations.

“Russia wants to make a deal and Zelensky’s going to have to get moving,” he said. “Otherwise he’s going to miss a great opportunity. He’s going to have to move.”

Sources: Politico, Express.