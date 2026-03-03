Medvedev blows up peace hopes with fresh war threat to Trump

With intermittent peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine continuing, one might assume both sides are seeking a path toward ending the conflict.

But recent remarks from former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev suggest that Moscow’s priority remains military victory rather than compromise.

Security tensions rise

Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said in an interview with Russian media that although the world is not formally in a third world war, it is approaching a dangerous threshold.

He warned that any sudden political or military move could trigger global escalation.

Commenting on US policy and Donald Trump’s actions in the Middle East, Medvedev accused Washington of attempting to maintain global dominance. He argued that eliminating Iran’s leader would only increase tensions and could accelerate Tehran’s nuclear weapons programme.

Victory over negotiations

Turning to Ukraine, Medvedev made clear that Russia’s central objective remains success on the battlefield.

He said the goals of what the Kremlin calls its “special military operation” can be achieved without any agreements.

The comments indicate that, despite diplomatic contacts and public discussion of talks, Moscow is not currently prioritising a negotiated settlement.

Nuclear deterrent

Medvedev also addressed the possibility of direct confrontation with Western countries, saying that fear of nuclear war is the main factor preventing open conflict.

He warned that the consequences of such a war would surpass the tragedies of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The remarks add to increasingly forceful rhetoric from senior Russian officials as the war in Ukraine enters its fourth year.

Sources: LA.lv