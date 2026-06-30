Military leaders foresee “Russia is preparing for a long-term confrontation” with NATO

The report noted that “a limited war against NATO members could occur a year after the end of the Russian war in Ukraine,”

The lines on the map look fixed. Yet the reality on the ground is shifting fast. European governments are quietly looking at their military budgets and wondering if they have enough time. A stark new warning suggests the clock is ticking much faster than anyone hoped.

A ticking clock

According to a new annual defense strategy report cited by Digi24, the continent is currently floating in a dangerous “gray area” between peace and actual conflict.

The Dutch Defense Ministry issued the sobering document on Monday. Officials painted a grim picture, warning of a potential clash with Moscow.

The timeline might be incredibly short. The report noted that “a limited war against NATO members could occur a year after the end of the Russian war in Ukraine,” under a worst-case scenario.

Shifting the focus

This urgent assessment arrives just before allied leaders meet to chart their next moves. NATO members will gather in Ankara, Turkey, on July 7 and 8 to hash out a unified defense strategy.

Romanian news outlet Digi24 published the findings, drawing details from news agencies AFP and Agerpres. The focus is clear. It is all about what happens after the current fighting stops.

“Dutch intelligence services believe that Russia is preparing for a long-term confrontation with Europe,” the official Dutch report stated.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte recently offered his own stark timeline. He suggested that the Kremlin “could be ready to use military force against NATO within five years.”

Rise of the machines

Talk is cheap. The Netherlands is opening its wallet. The government plans to heavily boost defense spending to prepare for the absolute worst.

Unmanned weapons are the top priority. Within five years, Dutch officials want advanced drones to make up half of their operational firepower.

To get there, they are building a special “development laboratory” dedicated entirely to remote warfare. The main goal is simple. They want to design machines capable of hunting and destroying enemy drones in the sky.

An urgent duty

Money and technology can only go so far. Time remains the biggest obstacle.

“The question is whether Europe and the Netherlands will be strong enough in time to protect our freedom, security and way of life,” said Dutch Defense Minister Dilan Yesilgoz.

Now, the government is essentially asking the public to face an uncomfortable reality.

“This is the responsibility of every generation, but rarely has it been so urgent,” Yesilgoz added.

Sources: Digi24, AFP, Agerpres, Dutch Defense Ministr