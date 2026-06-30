Instead of burning infected animal carcasses, the Russians are allegedly burying them in shallow graves, some of them left open.

Russian forces are actively trying to spark an anthrax outbreak in occupied parts of Kherson.

That is the warning from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

According to intelligence officials, troops are dumping the carcasses of infected livestock into poorly managed burial grounds.

Up to 50 of these toxic burial sites are now scattered across the occupied region. Ten of them are considered incredibly dangerous to the public.

Intelligence officers specifically highlighted unprotected graves near the settlements of Skadovsk, Askania-Nova, and Zaliznyi Port.

Local occupation forces are reportedly ignoring basic sanitary rules. Instead of burning the contaminated animals to kill the bacteria, they are simply tossing the bodies into shallow pits.

Pits of poison

Many of these deadly locations sit completely neglected right next to busy public roads. Shockingly, some open graves are located less than one kilometer away from residential neighborhoods, exposing families to airborne spores.

No fences protect the sites. Over time, the soil covering the infected graves has started to sink. Despite the obvious risk, occupation authorities refuse to maintain the graves.

High groundwater makes the problem even worse. Anthrax bacteria can survive in soil for a century. Because of this, the risk of water supply contamination is skyrocketing.

Fear of terrorism

Local families face a massive health crisis, and the regional farming economy is in serious jeopardy. Contaminated soil could easily infect healthy herds, destroying livestock and ruining the local agricultural sector.

Ukraine views the situation as a direct act of biological terrorism. Intelligence officials argue the reckless handling of the disease is a deliberate choice, not just a lazy mistake.

A darker plot could also be underway. Experts warn that Russia might use the graves for a false-flag operation. They could bomb the sites and falsely blame Ukraine for using biological weapons.