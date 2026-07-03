Mystery crypto trader bets 409,000 dollars that Putin loses power by 2026

The exact same trader also risked an additional 61,000 dollars on another bold prediction.

The world of digital gambling often reveals surprising insights about global politics.

While many people look to traditional intelligence agencies or political analysts for news, online prediction markets are generating their own shocking trends.

A massive financial gamble has suddenly turned the spotlight on the future of the Russian government.

A massive gamble

A mysterious internet user just dropped a fortune on the collapse of the current Russian regime. According to Forbes, a massive wager worth over 400,000 dollars recently appeared on the popular crypto platform Polymarket.

The anonymous gambler is betting heavily that Russian leader Vladimir Putin will officially lose his grip on power before the end of December 2026.

United24 Media reported that the user placed the massive sum on the “Yes” side of a public prediction pool.

If the wager actually succeeds, the digital gambler stands to walk away with a massive payout of up to 2.5 million dollars.

Behind the profile

The online account responsible for the high-stakes gamble goes by the digital nickname ZnotluvuiSamez.

The profile features a prominent image of a Ukrainian flag and has previously targeted other topics related to the ongoing war. Forbes reported that the trader first joined the prediction platform back in April and connected the account to an empty profile on X.

The exact same trader also risked an additional 61,000 dollars on another bold prediction.

That separate wager claims that Ukrainian forces will successfully recapture the occupied territory of Crimea by the conclusion of the year.

High stakes anxiety

The unusual digital betting activity comes at a time of rising tension among the political elite inside Russia.

Growing anxiety has gripped the business community following a series of long-range military strikes inside Russian borders. Wealthy elites reportedly fear that the government might soon begin seizing private savings to keep funding the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

The massive cryptocurrency wager currently has a relatively low chance of winning, with the market assigning it just a 12 percent probability.

However, many digital observers track these massive financial moves closely because large bets on the platform often signal insider knowledge.

Sources: Forbes, United24 Media