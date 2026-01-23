Over 40% of Russian recruits die within the first four months of service

Foreign fighters recruited to fight for Russia in Ukraine face grim odds almost from the moment they arrive.

Others are reading now

Promised pay, protection and even citizenship, many instead encounter a battlefield where survival is uncertain and support is minimal.

New data from Ukrainian monitoring groups sheds light on how these recruits are being used.

Early deaths mount

According to the “I Want to Live” project, more than 40 percent of foreign mercenaries fighting on Russia’s side die within the first four months of their deployment to the front in Ukraine.

The figures suggest extremely high casualty rates among non-Russian recruits.

Analysts involved in the project say these fighters are treated as expendable manpower rather than trained soldiers. They argue that the deaths are not isolated incidents but part of a systematic pattern.

Also read

The project described the way Russia deploys mercenaries as treating them like “cannon fodder,” with little regard for their safety or survival.

Assault roles assigned

Specialists from “I Want to Live” say mercenaries are routinely sent into assault operations. These missions often come without sufficient training, planning or logistical support.

According to the project, recruits are usually given uniforms but may not even be issued a rifle before being ordered forward.

Commanders, they say, prioritize speed and pressure on Ukrainian positions over the lives of the fighters involved.

“This number is growing every day and will continue to grow as long as countries allow their citizens to be recruited to certain death,” analysts from the project warned.

Also read

Promises versus reality

Russian propaganda has promoted military contracts abroad by offering quick earnings and the prospect of Russian citizenship.

However, Ukrainian outlet Obozrevatel reports that the reality for many mercenaries is starkly different.

Even Russian war correspondents have acknowledged heavy losses, including thousands of foreign fighters who were allegedly misled by false promises about their roles and chances of survival.

The reports suggest that once deployed, foreign recruits have little protection and few options to withdraw.

Global recruitment drive

Russia has increasingly turned to foreign recruitment to sustain its war effort. According to Ukrainian media, Moscow has been particularly active in Africa and Latin America.

Also read

Recruits from countries such as Brazil have joined Russian units, but analysts say their position within the ranks is especially precarious.

Many lack language skills, combat experience and any meaningful integration into Russian forces.

Observers say the growing death toll highlights the human cost of Russia’s recruitment strategy as the war in Ukraine drags on.

Sources: “I Want to Live” project, Obozrevatel, O2