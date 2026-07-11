A spoonful of chili oil can reinvent a breakfast favorite

A simple change in the kitchen can sometimes make a familiar recipe feel completely different. One cooking tip highlights how a single ingredient may enhance both flavor and presentation.

A spoonful of crispy chili oil can do more than lift noodles or rice. According to The Daily Express, it can also give scrambled eggs the glossy, speckled finish of a café breakfast.

The condiment adds a warm red tint, a gentle kick and small crunchy flakes that cut through the softness of the eggs.

For a dish built from only a few ingredients, that contrast can make the plate feel more deliberate.

The flavor boost

Daily Express writer Nicola Roy names crispy chili oil as the finishing touch she uses both during cooking and just before serving.

She points to Lao Gan Ma as one option often found in Asian supermarkets or the international aisle of grocery stores.

The oil is stirred in as the eggs begin to thicken, giving them color without overwhelming their mild flavor. The crisp pieces are saved for the final spoonful on top, where they add texture.

Roy says parmesan is also important in her scrambled eggs, adding richness and depth as the mixture cooks.

But in her view, crispy chili oil is the real finishing touch, giving the dish the color, texture and restaurant-style appearance that sets it apart.

Keeping eggs soft

That flourish only works if the eggs are cooked gently. Roy recommends beating three eggs, melting a tablespoon of butter, then letting it brown slightly before the eggs go in.

Once they hit the pan, the eggs should be stirred constantly and cooked slowly, with the pan moved off the heat to avoid firm, rubbery curds.

The slower pace helps the eggs stay creamy rather than dry. It also gives the cook more control, which matters because scrambled eggs can turn overcooked quickly.

When they look glossy and just short of finished, the pan should come off the stove so the remaining heat can finish the cooking.

Final spoonful

Roy serves the eggs over toasted sourdough, finishing them with another teaspoon of crispy chili oil, this time making sure the crunchy pieces are included.

The toast gives the soft eggs a firmer base and adds a slight crispness underneath. On top, the chili oil spreads a warm red color through the eggs, while the crisp flakes add texture and a little heat.

The result is still a quick breakfast, but it looks more considered than a plain plate of scrambled eggs. It also shows how a small finishing touch can make a simple dish feel more complete.

She also notes that the condiment has uses beyond breakfast. Roy says it can help transform rice and noodle dishes, making it a useful jar to keep in the kitchen.

Source: The Daily Express