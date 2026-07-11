Dagens.com
Homepage Food A spoonful of chili oil can reinvent a breakfast favorite

A spoonful of chili oil can reinvent a breakfast favorite

Kenneth Glad Kenneth Glad
Follow dagens.com on Google
Scrambled eggs
Shutterstock

A simple change in the kitchen can sometimes make a familiar recipe feel completely different. One cooking tip highlights how a single ingredient may enhance both flavor and presentation.

Others are reading now

Eurovision gets a North American twist as Canada joins the party

Food, focus and memory: Why diet patterns matter for long-term brain health

A spoonful of crispy chili oil can do more than lift noodles or rice. According to The Daily Express, it can also give scrambled eggs the glossy, speckled finish of a café breakfast.

The condiment adds a warm red tint, a gentle kick and small crunchy flakes that cut through the softness of the eggs.

For a dish built from only a few ingredients, that contrast can make the plate feel more deliberate.

The flavor boost

Daily Express writer Nicola Roy names crispy chili oil as the finishing touch she uses both during cooking and just before serving.

Also read

Russia Builds Massive New Military Base Near NATO Border

General Motors hits the brakes on massive electric truck rollout

She points to Lao Gan Ma as one option often found in Asian supermarkets or the international aisle of grocery stores.

The oil is stirred in as the eggs begin to thicken, giving them color without overwhelming their mild flavor. The crisp pieces are saved for the final spoonful on top, where they add texture.

Roy says parmesan is also important in her scrambled eggs, adding richness and depth as the mixture cooks.

But in her view, crispy chili oil is the real finishing touch, giving the dish the color, texture and restaurant-style appearance that sets it apart.

Keeping eggs soft

That flourish only works if the eggs are cooked gently. Roy recommends beating three eggs, melting a tablespoon of butter, then letting it brown slightly before the eggs go in.

Once they hit the pan, the eggs should be stirred constantly and cooked slowly, with the pan moved off the heat to avoid firm, rubbery curds.

The slower pace helps the eggs stay creamy rather than dry. It also gives the cook more control, which matters because scrambled eggs can turn overcooked quickly.

When they look glossy and just short of finished, the pan should come off the stove so the remaining heat can finish the cooking.

Final spoonful

Roy serves the eggs over toasted sourdough, finishing them with another teaspoon of crispy chili oil, this time making sure the crunchy pieces are included.

The toast gives the soft eggs a firmer base and adds a slight crispness underneath. On top, the chili oil spreads a warm red color through the eggs, while the crisp flakes add texture and a little heat.

The result is still a quick breakfast, but it looks more considered than a plain plate of scrambled eggs. It also shows how a small finishing touch can make a simple dish feel more complete.

She also notes that the condiment has uses beyond breakfast. Roy says it can help transform rice and noodle dishes, making it a useful jar to keep in the kitchen.

Source: The Daily Express

This article is made and published by Kenneth Glad, who may have used AI in the preparation

Also read

Trump presents himself as a peacemaker: Opens the door to a Russia visit

California farmers forced to destroy 420,000 peach trees after factory closures

Conservatives turn on Trump over Iran and Israel

Ads by MGDK