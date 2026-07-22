Putin ally deploys troops to Ukraine border with chilling ‘go to the army’ order

Anyone who fails to meet their agricultural duties will now be drafted into the army.

The summer harvest usually brings to mind quiet fields and long days of rural labor.

But this year, falling behind on farm duties carries a dangerous penalty. A simple mistake could land a person in a military uniform.

New border orders

Alexander Lukashenko announced he recently sent special forces to the southern edge of Belarus. The boundary sits right next to Ukraine.

This deployment came to light during a remote government meeting broadcast by local state media. Rather than preparing for an attack, the politician claimed his troops are only there to maintain regional stability.

He insisted the move was purely defensive. But the real shock arrived when the conversation shifted toward the domestic workforce.

The Belarusian leader handed down a bizarre punishment for farm workers who break labor rules during the busy season.

Sent to the forest

Anyone who fails to meet their agricultural duties will now be drafted into the army. According to Wiadomości Onet, they will be shipped straight to the southern frontier.

Lukashenko made his feelings very clear to his officials.

“All those who can’t work: go to the army and to the southern border, to the forest,” he said, according to Wiadomości Onet. “Our guys, the special operations forces, are deployed there on my orders along the border with Ukraine.”

He then outlined a grim crash course for the new recruits. Lukashenko warned that slackers would receive just a week of weapons training before joining the military teams in the woods.

Pressure behind closed doors

This strange domestic order arrives during a period of intense military movement.

BELPOL, a group tracking the Belarusian army, noted that officials have renovated 43 bomb shelters since January. On top of that, the government ran major combat readiness tests recently.

These drills checked how fast citizens could be mobilized. Authorities claim these actions serve as a simple shield against neighboring threats.

Yet international observers suspect a different motive. Russian President Vladimir Putin is pushing his ally to take an active role in the conflict, according to The Wall Street Journal.

Money on the line

Sources told the American newspaper that Moscow wants Minsk to open its land for fresh Russian military operations.

If the Belarusian government refuses, the Kremlin has allegedly threatened to cut off financial support.

For now, the border remains a tense staging ground. And as pressure mounts behind closed doors, local farm workers must stay strictly in line.

Sources: Wiadomości Onet, BELPOL, The Wall Street Journal