Russia’s nuclear weapons could be seized by warlords, oligarch warns

The sanctioned billionaire sees four possible futures for Russia.

When a long war drags on, the scariest threats do not always come from the battlefield. They come from within.

A top billionaire has now broken his silence to warn of a dark future looming over Moscow.

Warlords and warheads

One of Russia’s richest men has delivered a chilling warning about the future of his homeland. Billionaire fertilizer tycoon Andrey Melnichenko spent nearly 60 hours talking with The Economist about the country’s grinding war in Ukraine.

According to The Economist, Melnichenko warns that Russia could soon slide straight into anarchy. Central authority could simply snap.

That breakdown would leave heavily armed local warlords fighting each other for control of the nation’s vast natural wealth. Even worse, those rogue commanders could seize control of Russia’s massive nuclear arsenal.

Four possible futures

Nuclear chaos is not the only disaster scenario on the table. The industrialist believes Russia could also end up as an economic vassal state dominated by China.

Alternatively, the country might transform into a giant, locked-down fortress similar to North Korea. That would mean living in a state of permanent war while isolated from the global economy. No one wins in that situation.

The Economist noted that Melnichenko sees no simple way out of this trap. He argues that escalation will not bring peace, calling instead for live-and-let-live diplomacy. Force has failed.

Behind his words lies a clear message for the Kremlin: It is time to end the one-man rule of Russia, if the country is to survive.

Fear-mongering or true push for change?

It is rare to hear a Russian oligarch speak out against the Kremlin, but analysts are divided on whether Melnichenko is actually breaking ranks.

There have been several news reports of discontent among the Russian elite regarding the Kremlin and the war in Ukraine, supporting the “breaking-ranks” impression.

But some point to the fact that Melnichenko’s warnings seem to echo the well-known Kremlin strategy of fear-mongering, raising questions about whether the oligarch is actually just being used as an extension of Kremlin propaganda.

Echoes of history

This is not the first time Russian business leaders have pushed back during a failing conflict. In 1905, military defeat against Japan forced Tsar Nicholas II to share power with a parliament. It was a major turning point.

Back then, industrialists argued that total dictatorship doomed the country to lag behind Europe. But those early reforms were quickly crushed, opening the door to a violent revolution a decade later.

Today, Vladimir Putin faces a similar bind. Grinding on with the war creates anger at home, but backing down risks losing his grip on power.

If the Kremlin refuses to reform, the billionaire’s darkest prediction could easily come true.