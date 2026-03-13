Putin caught lying again? ‘Frontline’ visit was just a Moscow set

Vladimir Putin has watched several key allies fall in recent months, leaving the Kremlin leader increasingly isolated on the world stage.

The dramatic capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro by U.S. forces earlier this year removed one of Moscow’s closest partners, delivering a geopolitical setback for Russia.

With other allies like Iran weakened, critics say Putin’s behaviour has become more guarded and secretive.

Now fresh allegations suggest the Russian president may once again have misled the public about where he really was.

Doubts over meeting

Footage released by the Kremlin in November showed Putin speaking with senior commanders at what officials described as a frontline command post for the Zapad military group, according to Express.

The Russian president held talks with armed forces chief of staff Gen. Valery Gerasimov and other military leaders about the war in Ukraine.

During the meeting, Putin ordered Gerasimov to secure “the unconditional achievement of the goals of the special military operation.”

However, investigative outlet VChK–OGPU and the website Rucriminal later reported insider claims suggesting the meeting was not held near the battlefield at all.

Moscow filming claim

According to those reports, the footage may instead have been filmed inside Moscow at the National Centre Russia complex in the Moscow City district.

The venue, which opened in late 2024, is a large exhibition and conference space used to showcase national achievements.

Insiders cited by the outlets said a massive security operation took place around the complex in the early hours of November 18.

They claimed roughly 2,000 officers from police, the National Guard and the FSB were deployed to secure the area.

Massive security sweep

Security teams reportedly searched drains and manholes while sniffer dogs swept the area for threats.

Armed patrols were stationed along the nearby embankment, equipped with anti-drone technology in case of a UAV attack.

Despite the scale of the operation, there was no official announcement that Putin had visited the complex that day.

Two days later, the Kremlin released the video showing the president meeting military commanders at what it described as a frontline command centre.

Internet blackouts

The claims come as mobile internet outages have repeatedly hit central Moscow in recent days.

Authorities say the disruptions are linked to security precautions, though few details have been released.

Business newspaper Kommersant estimated that five days of outages could cost companies up to $47 million.

Industries relying on mobile connectivity, including taxi services, courier firms and retailers using wireless payments, have reportedly been among the worst affected.

Sources: Express, Kommersant, VChK–OGPU