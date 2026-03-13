Putin blames Britain after missile strike

A warning from the Kremlin has raised tensions with the United Kingdom after a Ukrainian missile strike deep inside Russian territory.

Moscow says Western involvement made the attack possible and signalled it would take the accusation into account as the war continues.

Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for President Vladimir Putin, accused Britain of enabling the strike. According to The Express, he said: “It is obvious that the launch of these missiles would have been impossible without British specialists.”

He added: “We are aware of this. We know this very well, and we are, of course, taking it into account.”

Factory strike fallout

The accusations follow a Ukrainian attack on the Silicon El microelectronics facility in the Bryansk region near the Ukrainian border, The Express reported.

Russian officials said the strike on Wednesday, March 11, left six people dead and 42 injured. At least ten of the wounded were reported to be in critical condition, according to Russian sources cited by the outlet.

Some Russian accounts claim up to seven Storm Shadow missiles supplied by the UK were used in the operation.

Strategic target hit

The Silicon El facility is a key supplier of electronic components used in a number of Russian military systems, including ballistic missiles and air defence platforms, according to The Express.

Those systems reportedly include the Iskander ballistic missile as well as S-300, S-400 and Pantsir air defence networks, along with the Bulava submarine-launched nuclear missile.

Debate over escalation

Russia has repeatedly argued that Western support, including advanced missiles, increases the risk of direct confrontation with NATO countries.

Moscow claims such weapons cannot be used without technical support from Western specialists, an allegation Kyiv and its allies have previously rejected.

The Express noted that the latest strike occurred as global attention has been focused on conflict in the Middle East, drawing renewed scrutiny to the ongoing war in Ukraine.

Sources: The Express



