Putin expands war training into Russian schools

Russia is reshaping its education system.

New curriculum changes signal a deeper focus on military skills for children, even as Moscow speaks publicly about diplomacy.

The move has raised concerns that the Kremlin is preparing society for a prolonged period of conflict.

Lessons from age 12

According to government documents reviewed by state media outlet RIA Novosti,

Russian schoolchildren will now study drones as part of compulsory classes titled “Fundamentals of Homeland Security and Defence.”

The programme applies to pupils as young as 12 and introduces hands-on training with unmanned aerial vehicles.

Schools will be equipped with drone construction kits, simulators and software-hardware systems designed to replicate battlefield conditions.

Pro-Kremlin media have openly welcomed the changes, portraying them as preparation for modern warfare.

Weapons in classrooms

Under new rules approved by Russia’s Cabinet of Ministers, schools will receive around 90 types of military-related training equipment.

This includes full-size mock-ups of Kalashnikov assault rifles and Makarov pistols,

AK-74 magazines with dummy rounds, imitation grenades, night-vision devices, gas masks and chemical protection kits.

State-aligned outlet Tsargrad compared the programme to Soviet-era military education, when pupils were trained to assemble rifles at speed. It described the lessons as especially appealing to boys.

Beyond youth movements

The new curriculum is separate from Yunarmia, the Kremlin-backed youth military organisation that claims around 1.8 million members and has been criticised by opponents as a form of political indoctrination.

It also goes further than earlier efforts to militarise education, which critics say have already reached into nursery schools through patriotic activities and wartime messaging.

Analysts see the formal inclusion of drone and weapons training in schools as a significant escalation.

Talks and contradictions

The changes come as Russia prepares to host talks with envoys of US President Donald Trump, including special envoy Steve Witkoff, on the future of the war in Ukraine.

Witkoff said the meeting was requested by Moscow, calling it a “significant statement,” while Russian officials have confirmed discussions will take place.

Despite this diplomatic activity, Russia continues missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian energy infrastructure, leaving millions without power and heating. Ukrainian officials say any peace remains uncertain.

Sources: RIA Novosti, Express.