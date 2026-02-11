Putin scrambles to reconnect his army as Musk’s Starlink is replaced with sattelite dishes

A sudden disruption to battlefield communications has forced Russia to act quickly along the front line.

After access to a widely used satellite network was cut off, alternative systems were rapidly moved into position to keep Russian forces connected.

Urgent deliveries

Russian troops at multiple frontline positions have begun receiving new satellite internet terminals on an urgent basis.

The information was disclosed by Serhii “Flash” Beskrestnov, a technology adviser to Ukraine’s defence minister, who has been monitoring Russian communications capabilities.

According to Beskrestnov, the deliveries followed a major loss of connectivity that left Russian units struggling to coordinate operations.

Alternative systems

Beskrestnov said Russia has several domestic high-speed satellite internet providers operating through the Yamal and Ekspress satellite systems.

Unlike Starlink terminals, the antennas used for these services resemble traditional television satellite dishes. They are typically round or oval in shape and range from 60 to 120 centimetres in diameter.

These systems are now being deployed as stopgap solutions to restore communications.

Easy to spot

Beskrestnov explained that the new terminals have clear visual and technical characteristics.

“All the dishes will face southeast or south (azimuth 110–180 degrees),” he said.

“The dish will be visually exposed,” he added, noting that protective covers like those used on Starlink terminals cannot be applied because they would interfere with the signal at those frequencies.

Operational limits

To reduce risk, Beskrestnov said the dishes can be positioned behind the front line and connected to forward units via WiFi bridges.

Even so, their size and fixed orientation make them easier to identify compared with smaller, flatter Starlink terminals.

Images released by Beskrestnov show several variations of the dishes now being used by Russian forces.

Starlink cut-off

The scramble follows changes introduced earlier this month after Russian forces were found using Starlink terminals on strike drones without authorisation.

Ukraine, working with SpaceX, introduced terminal verification measures from February 2.

Ukrainian Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov later said Russian troops’ access to Starlink had been completely blocked.

Sources: Ukrainska Pravda, statements by Serhii “Flash” Beskrestnov