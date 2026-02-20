Cat food recalled after reported pet illness

A brand of cat food sold in 10 states, including Oregon, has been voluntarily recalled.

Others are reading now

A Utah-based pet food company has recalled a batch of freeze-dried cat food after a customer reported their pet became ill.

The product was sold in 10 states and may contain insufficient levels of a vital nutrient.

Go Raw announced a voluntary recall of one lot of its Quest Cat Food Chicken Recipe Freeze Dried Nuggets, according to a notice issued Tuesday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Testing found low levels of thiamine, also known as vitamin B1, which is essential for cats’ health.

Affected products

The recalled items were sold in 10-ounce beige bags with purple stripes and a zip-lock closure.

Also read

The packaging displays lot code “C25288,” UPC “6-91730-18103-1” and a “Best Buy Date” of Oct. 15, 2027.

According to the FDA notice, the products were distributed to retailers in Colorado, Utah, Washington, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Michigan, California, Texas and Illinois.

Health risks

Thiamine is a crucial micronutrient for both humans and animals. In cats, deficiency can lead to decreased appetite, vomiting, weight loss and other symptoms.

“In advanced cases, neurological signs may develop, including ventroflexion (bending towards the floor) of the neck, mental dullness, vision changes, wobbly walking, circling, falling, and seizures,” the recall notice states.

The company began testing after a customer reported that their cat had been treated for a thiamine deficiency. Go Raw said it has since taken corrective action.

Also read

Consumers are advised to stop feeding the affected product immediately and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Pet owners whose cats show symptoms should consult a veterinarian.

Sources: U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Go Raw