Putin sends his newest missiles — but a 1950s antique cannon took them down

Analysts noted that these vintage cannons remain largely unchanged.

When modern armies clash, people expect a battlefield filled with lasers and stealth drones.

But sometimes the most effective weapon is a machine built before most soldiers were even born.

An old tool just proved it can still destroy the latest hardware.

A clash of generations

According to Defense Express, Ukrainian forces recently intercepted two advanced Russian missiles. The targets included a Kh-59 and a brand-new S8000 Banderol.

The troops belong to the 121st Separate Territorial Defense Brigade. According to United24Media they did not use a million-dollar defense shield to clear the sky.

Instead, they relied on 40 mm Bofors L70 anti-aircraft guns. These Swedish weapons were designed in the late 1940s and rolled out globally during the 1950s.

Analysts noted that these vintage cannons remain largely unchanged. Aside from updated sights, the weapons operate just as they did seven decades ago.

Manual aiming still works

Because the guns lack automation, the operators track incoming threats manually. It requires incredible skill to hit a fast-moving modern cruise missile.

A crew known as Chaklun successfully shot down the first missile near Odesa. The very next day, a second team called Hunter took out another target over a different southern city.

Ukraine received these historic weapons from European allies. Lithuania promised a batch to Kyiv in 2023, and the Netherlands later delivered additional units.

Friendly fire in Crimea

While Ukrainian soldiers make the most of their donated vintage gear, Russian troops face a very different problem. Open-source intelligence researchers spotted a major mistake over occupied Crimea.

A Russian Orion drone carrying its own Banderol cruise missiles crashed into a field. An analyst named Special Kherson Cat shared video footage of the burning wreckage online.

Researchers quickly tracked the crash site to the village of Ivanivka. That location sits 13 kilometers from Kerch, placing it just 11 kilometers away from the drone fleet’s home airfield.

High tech holds the line

Older weapons have their place, but Ukraine still relies on modern systems to survive. Advanced shields provide a critical safety net against swarm attacks.

Ukraine’s Western Air Command recently reported a major victory for a newer Skynex air defense system. That single unit destroyed 12 Russian aerial targets in one fight.

The Skynex took down 11 Shahed drones and a cruise missile. This proves that soldiers must blend old-school artillery with cutting-edge tech to defend their skies.

Sources: United24 Media, Defense Express, Special Kherson Cat, Western Air Command