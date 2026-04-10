Putin taunts Britain as Russian spy subs stalk UK water

Much of the world’s communication and energy supply depends on vast networks of underwater cables.

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These systems carry everything from internet data to gas and oil, making them critical to global economies and national security.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, concerns have grown over the vulnerability of this infrastructure, with several incidents and suspected sabotage operations showing how exposed these lifelines can be in times of conflict.

Now another covert operation by the Russians raise fear of more sabotage to come.

Submarines detected

The UK monitored three Russian submarines operating near its waters over the course of a month, Defence Secretary John Healey said according to Onet.pl.

According to the minister, the vessels included an Akula-class submarine and two linked to Russia’s Main Directorate of Deep-Sea Research (GUGI).

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The submarines were detected “in and around British waters,” close to vital undersea infrastructure.

Covert activity

Healey said the operation appeared to involve attempts to conduct covert activities near cables and pipelines.

“Our armed forces made it clear to them that they were being monitored (…) and that their attempted covert operation was foiled,” he stated.

He added that there was no indication any damage had been caused.

Allied response

The UK worked alongside Norway and other allies to track the submarines.

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Norwegian Defence Minister Tore O. Sandvik confirmed that maritime patrol aircraft and naval vessels were deployed as part of the operation.

He warned that Russia is developing capabilities to map and potentially sabotage deep-sea infrastructure.

Distraction fears

Healey suggested the activity may have been timed to coincide with global attention being focused elsewhere.

He said there were concerns that Russia could be using international crises to divert attention from such operations.

Government warning

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the UK would continue to expose any attempts at destabilization.

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“Our armed forces are among the best in the world, and the British public should be in no doubt that this government will do everything necessary to defend our national and economic security,” he said.

The incident underscores growing concerns over the vulnerability of critical infrastructure in contested waters.

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Sources: Polish Press Agency, UK Ministry of Defence, Onet.pl