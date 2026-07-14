Putin’s envoy slams Western attempts to cancel Russian history: ‘Forget it and rewrite it’

The battle over public memory has not always gone in Moscow’s favour.

Every nation leans on its history during difficult times.

The past provides a foundation for the present, especially when global tensions run high.

But sometimes, the battle over historical memory becomes just as fierce as any political dispute.

A cultural battlefield

In recent years, public squares across Europe have seen monuments dismantled.

At the same time, cultural debates have flared up online. Critics often argue about what should be remembered and what should be left behind.

Now, the Russian government is pushing back against these cultural shifts. They view these moves not as local decisions, but as a direct attack on their national identity.

According to a recent report from TASS, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova believes Western nations are actively trying to erase her country’s heritage.

Stripping away strength

The diplomat recently sat down for an interview with blogger Olga Blagoveshchenskaya. During their talk, she outlined her views on why the West targets historical symbols.

She pointed to the removal of statues and broader attempts to silence cultural figures as part of a deliberate strategy.

“I believe this is exactly why they want to rewrite history for us, those who demolish monuments or engage in attempts to cancel culture, those who, essentially, have denied us the opportunity to remember our heroes in the information space,” Zakharova said, as quoted by TASS.

She added that these efforts are designed to break the country’s spirit.

Facing the pressure

The foreign ministry official noted that celebrating national heroes has always been a priority. Yet, doing so on the global stage has become increasingly difficult.

TASS reported her claiming that Russia has faced “fierce harassment” for trying to honour its history.

She explained the true goal behind the international pressure.

“Their actions come precisely for this reason and with this goal, so that we would not draw strength from our history, so that we would turn away from it, forget it and rewrite it,” she stated during the interview.

Rebuilding the connection

The battle over public memory has not always gone in Moscow’s favour. The spokeswoman admitted that foreign campaigns have occasionally hit their mark.

“Unfortunately, sometimes they succeeded,” Zakharova acknowledged to the blogger.

Despite those setbacks, she struck a defiant tone about the resilience of the Russian people.

According to TASS, she noted that the country eventually “restored the historical connection” and “found strength within ourselves again.”

Sources: TASS