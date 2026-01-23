Putin’s fighter struggles to prove itself: Su-57 gamble over Ukraine appears to fail

Russian fighter jets briefly appeared over eastern Ukraine with an apparent mission that went beyond combat.

According to a Ukrainian pilot, the encounter revealed as much about Moscow’s export ambitions as it did about the air war itself.

Despite the attention-grabbing move, the outcome appears to have disappointed the Kremlin.

Hunting in the skies

A Ukrainian MiG-29 pilot told Radio Svoboda that Russia deployed Su-57 fighters over the occupied Donetsk region in an apparent attempt to target Ukrainian aircraft.

The pilot, whose identity was withheld for security reasons, said the jets were seen operating in groups of three.

He said Ukrainian command closely monitored the movements of the Su-57s and adapted countermeasures accordingly.

This, he added, played a key role in preventing Russian pilots from achieving their objective.

“To sell the Su-57, they had to shoot down one of us,” the pilot said. “This was very apparent when a trio of Su-57s flew over Donetsk.”

Marketing over combat

According to the pilot, the operation was aimed less at changing the situation on the battlefield and more at boosting the reputation of Russia’s flagship fighter jet.

A successful engagement, he said, could have served as a powerful advertisement.

“They didn’t complete the mission. They didn’t advertise. The planes weren’t sold,” he said, adding that the aircraft failed to live up to claims of being a breakthrough platform.

The pilot argued that experience and coordination within Ukraine’s air force prevented what he described as a potential “global PR hype” campaign around the Su-57.

Few buyers, many doubts

Russia has promoted the Su-57 as a fifth-generation stealth fighter for more than 15 years.

According to open-source reporting, that effort has so far resulted in only one export contract, reportedly with Algeria.

Analysts have repeatedly questioned the aircraft’s stealth capabilities, and countries such as India have declined to purchase it.

The lack of buyers has become a recurring issue for Moscow’s defense industry.

The Ukrainian pilot said this reality has influenced how cautiously Russia now deploys the jet.

Quiet withdrawal

According to the pilot, Su-57s are now seen far less frequently near the front lines.

Losing one, he said, would be a major blow to Russia’s image and its efforts to attract customers.

“Now there are no more Su-57s,” he said. “They only appear sporadically in the north, but quietly.”

Instead, Russia is relying more heavily on Su-30 and Su-35 fighters in operations against Ukraine.

Sources: Radio Svoboda, WP