School curriculums usually focus on reading, maths, and basic science.

Most parents worry about their kids passing tests and making friends. But in some classrooms, the lessons are taking a much darker approach to survival.

Preparing for conflict

A leading Russian politician wants children as young as 11 to learn how to fight. Viktor Vodolatsky sits in the State Duma. He believes the country must prepare its youth for a potential clash with NATO by 2030.

Under the new plan, mandatory military drills would begin in the fifth grade. Young students would study the exact same tactical subjects normally reserved for specialized cadet schools. This marks a massive shift for public education.

Vodolatsky argues this early start is essential for national security. His ultimate goal is to train a new generation to boost the armed forces, according to a report from The Moscow Times cited by United24Media.

Drones and grenades

Older teenagers in Russia already face military subjects. High school seniors learn wartime first aid and basic squad tactics. They even practice throwing hand grenades.

Now, those intense lessons could reach much younger students. Barely out of primary school, these children would face rigorous battlefield preparation.

This proposal mirrors existing youth games that mimic real warfare. The government runs tactical competitions for kids starting at age seven. These young participants practice flying combat drones and storming enemy positions.

Escaping capture

During these simulations, children take on specific military roles. They act as medics, combat engineers, and frontline assault troops. They even learn how to escape captivity.

Vodolatsky insists the country cannot afford to wait. He pointed to statements from Western politicians as proof that a massive conflict is brewing.

“With fifth grade, just like in the cadet corps, it is necessary to teach disciplines that will allow girls and boys to be ready for any challenges from the outside. We must prepare our youth for the defense of the Fatherland,” Vodolatsky stated, according to U24 Media.

Dodging landmines

This push for younger recruits lines up with other recent state initiatives. A government grant recently handed out over $25,000 to teach wartime survival in the Belgorod border region.

That program will train 120 local schoolchildren starting this autumn. Instructors will teach them map navigation and how to survive drone strikes.

They will also learn to spot deadly explosives. In this border region, identifying landmines is becoming just another basic school subject.

Sources: The Moscow Times, United24 Media