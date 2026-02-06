Putin’s mouthpiece threatens NATO chief: “Flowers will rise on your little grave”

He also mocked the idea of Western troops on the ground

Others are reading now

Russian state television operates under tight Kremlin oversight, serving as a powerful tool for shaping public opinion at home and projecting hostility abroad.

Its most prominent presenters often blur the line between commentary and intimidation.

One of those figures has now sparked fresh outrage with remarks aimed at NATO’s leadership.

On state tv

Vladimir Solovyov, a prominent presenter on the state-aligned broadcaster Rossiya-1, delivered the comments during a prime-time programme.

Known for his aggressive language, Solovyov regularly echoes Kremlin narratives and has been sanctioned by Western governments.

Also read

According to reporting by the Daily Express, Solovyov reacted to a recent visit to Kyiv by NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

He referenced comments by State Duma deputy Pyotr Tolstoy while discussing the possibility of NATO troops being deployed to Ukraine.

During the broadcast, Solovyov said: “And in response, we will kill all of you.” He then added that the remark reflected Tolstoy’s view, repeating: “We will kill all of you.”

Targeting nato

Solovyov went further by directly addressing Rutte, suggesting dire consequences if NATO forces entered Ukraine.

He mocked the idea of Western troops on the ground and used threatening imagery to underline his message.

Also read

“Rutte, do you want to enter along with the contingent? Well, just to share its fate? Spring will come, right? And flowers will probably rise on your little grave… if they find it,” he said.

The comments followed Rutte’s trip to Kyiv on February 3, where he met Ukrainian leaders and reiterated NATO’s support.

According to a NATO press release, Rutte stressed that Ukraine’s security was central to the alliance’s own safety.

Visit to kyiv

While in Kyiv, Rutte visited Maidan Square with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, paying tribute to victims of the war.

He also addressed Ukraine’s parliament and held meetings with senior government officials.

Also read

“Ukraine is and will remain essential to our security,” Rutte said, adding that any peace must be backed by strength. “You need to know that this peace will be lasting.”

Solovyov dismissed the visit in his broadcast, questioning why Rutte was able to speak in Kyiv after recent Russian strikes on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure.

Sources: Daily Express, NATO