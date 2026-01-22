Putin’s new weapon draws attention: Nato defence challenged by extreme speed

Russia has once again sent a strong signal to the outside world.

New reports about an advanced weapons system with extreme speed have put the spotlight on Nato’s ability to defend itself against the next generation of missiles and attack technology.

The weapon is described as difficult to detect and even harder to stop.

The development comes at a time of growing tensions between Russia and the West. It is not only about military technology, but also about power, deterrence and psychological dominance.

A weapon designed to confuse

According to Russian statements, the new weapon has been developed to bypass existing air and missile defence systems.

The combination of high speed and manoeuvrability is intended to make it almost impossible for defence systems to react in time.

This characteristic is crucial. Modern defence relies on early warning and precise tracking, and a weapon that drastically reduces reaction time challenges the entire defensive chain.

Nato’s systems put to the test

Nato has invested heavily in air defence and missile shields, but the development shows that the technological arms race is far from over. New types of weapons can quickly make existing systems less effective.

Experts point out that even advanced systems can struggle if attacks occur faster than sensors and decision-making processes can keep up.

More signal than battlefield

Although the weapon is described as operational, its public unveiling is also about signalling. Russia has repeatedly used military announcements to demonstrate strength and create uncertainty among its adversaries.

The message is clear: Russia wants to appear technologically on par with or ahead of Nato. This can influence both political decisions and military planning.

Part of a broader arms race

The development is part of a wider pattern in which major powers are investing in hypersonic weapons, electronic warfare and advanced missile systems. The aim is not only to be able to strike, but to render an opponent’s defences irrelevant.

This increases the risk of misunderstandings and escalation, as reaction times in a crisis situation become shorter.

