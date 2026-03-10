Putin’s party rewards soldiers’ wives with sausage and cheese: “We don’t abandon our own”

Russia’s ruling political party marked International Women’s Day by distributing food packages to women whose relatives are fighting in Ukraine.

The initiative was presented as a gesture of appreciation for families supporting the war effort.

Gifts for families

According to the independent outlet Verstka, members of the United Russia party handed out grocery packages to wives and mothers of Russian servicemen in several regions.

The campaign also included volunteers involved in collecting aid for soldiers at the front.

Photos published online showed recipients posing with party symbols and gifts during local events organised ahead of March 8.

Local events

In the village of Peschany Dol in Russia’s Samara region, local officials organised a concert for residents before the holiday.

After the event, women involved in gathering humanitarian aid for troops received gifts from the regional branch of United Russia in the Neftegorsky district.

Each participant was reportedly given two bottles of sunflower oil as a present.

Packages distributed

Similar initiatives took place in other parts of the country.

In the Yugra region of western Siberia, wives and mothers of soldiers fighting in Ukraine received packages containing fruit and basic groceries such as bread, dairy products, eggs and packaged food.

In Russia’s Khanty-Mansi region, food parcels reportedly included fruit drink, bread, sour cream, butter, jam, sausage and cheese.

The social media posts accompanying the events used the slogan “we don’t abandon our own.”

Political messaging

United Russia officials described the distributions as a sign of support for families connected to the war effort.

“Surrounding the families of SVO participants with care and attention is the most important task of the authorities and of society as a whole,” party representatives wrote in a post cited by Verstka.

“SVO” is the Kremlin’s term for the war in Ukraine, officially described in Russia as a “special military operation.”

Separate reports have also raised concerns about the social impact of the conflict.

Earlier reporting found that Russian veterans returning from the war have been involved in more than 1,000 violent incidents inside Russia, with some cases linked to domestic disputes and alcohol-related violence.

Sources: Verstka, United24media