Putin betrays his own soldiers as he backtracks on promised parliament seats for veterans

Russia’s leadership initially promoted the idea of rewarding soldiers who fought in Ukraine with positions in politics.

The concept was presented as a way to bring frontline experience into government and recognize those who served.

But behind the scenes, the Kremlin appears to have quietly changed course.

Change of plans

According to three sources in regional and federal authorities cited by the independent outlet Verstka, the Kremlin has abandoned plans to bring large numbers of Ukraine war veterans into the State Duma.

Earlier proposals suggested that between 100 and 150 participants from the war would be given seats in Russia’s lower house of parliament.

Now officials reportedly say the priority has shifted from rewarding combat experience to ensuring political loyalty and control.

Loyalty over experience

Sources told Verstka that veterans may still participate in party primaries but are unlikely to be placed in influential positions.

“They will register for the primaries, but they will not get into important positions. Stricter filters will appear. The priority is not quantity, but controllability,” one source said.

Another senior figure within the ruling United Russia party reportedly questioned whether some veterans were suitable for political office.

“A simple example. A career officer. I can imagine him as a deputy. I would bypass the other one on the street, because he looks like he is robbing kiosks. They will not let such people in [the Duma]. Or they will let only one in,” the source said.

Fewer seats expected

Russia’s 2026 parliamentary election will be the first since the full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

Earlier reports suggested the Kremlin hoped that at least a quarter of the State Duma could eventually be filled with war veterans.

Sources from Important Stories previously estimated that around 150 seats might go to veterans, while Faridaily reported a figure closer to 100.

However, one United Russia source now says the number being discussed has fallen dramatically.

Smaller role for veterans

According to the source, the party may ultimately allocate only 70 to 80 seats to veterans of what Moscow calls the “special military operation.”

Even that figure, the source suggested, may be overly optimistic.

Regional authorities are also no longer required to nominate candidates who fought in the war.

Military influence in politics

Despite the shift, veterans have already gained representation in local government.

In 2025 regional elections, 890 war veterans won seats, according to United Russia Secretary General Vladimir Yakushev.

Most of those positions were in municipal bodies rather than national politics.

Changes inside parliament

The next State Duma is also expected to see significant changes among existing lawmakers.

According to Verstka’s sources, the current head of the defence committee, General Andrei Kartapolov, will not run in the upcoming elections.

His deputy Andrei Krasov is also expected to step down.

The changes are reportedly linked to Defence Minister Andrei Belousov’s efforts to place his own allies in key parliamentary positions.

Lieutenant General Andrei Gurulev, who was previously removed from the defence committee following controversial remarks, is also expected to leave parliament.

Sources: Digi24, Verstka