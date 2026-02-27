Putin’s people fear starvation as cucumber prices jump 111%

Russian supermarket shelves are becoming a source of anxiety rather than routine.

What was once a basic kitchen staple is now being spoken about in the language of luxury.

Prices for cucumbers across Russia have more than doubled in recent months, underscoring mounting pressure on household budgets amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

According to the Daily Express, the average cost of cucumbers has climbed by more than 111% since December 2025, reaching over 300 rubles (£2.88) per kilogram in February 2026.

In some regions, shoppers are paying between 500 and 1,000 rubles (£4.80 to £9.59) per kilogram, reflecting a 43% jump in just one month. Over three months, the increase has surpassed 111%, driven by inflation, seasonal factors and higher production expenses.

Rising daily strain

The surge has sparked frustration online, with Russians sharing videos on Telegram highlighting what they describe as eye-watering prices.

One young woman said: “What’s happening with food prices? What are we going to eat? Pasta and water? I don’t buy clothes or cosmetics, I don’t go to the doctor, I try not to buy any supplements or pills. All that’s left to do is give up food.”

Her remarks reflect broader concerns about the affordability of everyday goods as the conflict in Ukraine enters its fourth year, weighing heavily on the economy.

The Daily Express reports that some consumers say they have been forced to cut back sharply on essentials in order to cope with rising grocery bills.

Surviving on less

Natalia, a resident of Vladivostok, told independent Russian outlet Meduza that even thinking about grocery shopping now triggers anger.

“Lately, the mere thought of going to the grocery store fills me with rage. For almost a year now, I’ve been surviving on expired food sold near my building.

“At first it’s really unpleasant to eat food like that. Then you get used to it and accept it. There’s simply no other way to eat.”

As prices climb, cucumbers have been labelled “gilded” and “golden” on social media, overtaking eggs and potatoes as symbols of food inflation.

Political reaction

One woman wrote online: “The prices for cucumbers and tomatoes are outrageous. Once upon a time they said eggs were ‘golden’. Now it’s cucumbers that are golden.”

Sergei Mironov, leader of the Just Russia party in parliament, said: “This winter, a new ‘delicacy’ has appeared in our shops – cucumbers. They used the same explanation for last year’s ‘golden’ potatoes, and now it’s ‘gilded’ cucumbers.”

The sharp rise in prices has become a fresh flashpoint in debates over inflation and the wider economic consequences of the war.

Sources: Daily Express, Meduza