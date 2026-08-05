Putin’s people flee to Thailand, but locals say a firm no to ‘Russian scum’

They complain that Thai hospitality seems to favor other nationalities.

Moving to a tropical island sounds like the ultimate escape from daily stress.

Relocating a massive community of expats to a small resort town, however, can completely flip the local vibe overnight.

Suddenly, paradise gets complicated.

A sudden shift

In southern Thailand, the shop windows are changing. Visitors wandering around Phuket will quickly notice Cyrillic letters replacing English text on local storefronts.

Following the outbreak of conflict in Europe, thousands of foreign nationals packed their bags and relocated to the Asian resort. Now, residents are complaining about skyrocketing rent prices and questionable business practices.

According to Onet, the sudden influx has created deep tension beneath the famous Thai smile. Local vendors suspect that some quickly shuttered bars might be fronts for money laundering.

Feeling the chill

For the new arrivals, the local resentment is hard to ignore. A Russian woman named Jana relocated from Saint Petersburg to work remotely in advertising, and she quickly realized how the locals felt.

“The waiters called me ‘Russian scum,'” Jana told Onet, recalling a time a friend translated the staff’s private conversation.

Despite the insult, she understands the dynamic. “I don’t feel discriminated against, but I wouldn’t say Thais like Russians either. We’re just a big source of profit for them,” she explained.

Changing the rules

Another Russian expatriate, Alexander, fled his country right before military mobilization began. He complains that Thai hospitality seems to favor other nationalities.

He noted that service workers will often ignore him to help a Ukrainian customer first. “I have the impression that Thais don’t like us. They smile at us, but when they talk to us, there’s contempt in their voices,” he told Onet.

The government in Bangkok is also taking notice of the cultural shift. In May 2026, officials cut the visa-free stay limit from 60 days down to 30 for citizens of 93 countries.

Buying up paradise

The tighter rules aim to crack down on unauthorized workers, but the real estate market tells a different story. Developers report that Russian buyers account for the vast majority of foreign property sales.

“They come here not just for vacation. Many of them move with their families, enroll their children in international schools, and plan to stay longer,” one company representative told Onet.

Until the conflict ends, this tropical refuge will likely remain a very crowded waiting room.

Sources: Onet, Pattaya Mail