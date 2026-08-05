Solovyov issued a direct threat on air.

When prominent voices shift their public allegiances during a major conflict, the fallout can ripple across international borders.

Changing sides in a high-profile debate often attracts fierce backlash, especially when political commentators suddenly challenge the narratives they once promoted.

Sudden political shift

Laura Loomer, a prominent American political activist and close ally of Donald Trump, recently made a surprising trip to Ukraine that completely reshaped her public stance.

Standing outside an 11th-century monastery damaged by drone attacks in Kyiv, the commentator admitted she had been “bamboozled by Russian propaganda” in the past.

She previously opposed American military aid to Ukraine, according to the Daily Express. But during her recent trip, she interviewed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and expressed support for Western backing.

During her interviews with military commanders on camera, she openly questioned why Russian President Vladimir Putin remains alive after nearly five years of warfare.

Kremlin state anger

That bold question quickly triggered an angry response from state television inside Russia.

Vladimir Solovyov, host of Sunday Evening With Vladimir Solovyov, dedicated part of his broadcast to attacking the American activist, according to the Daily Express.

The presenter called her a “fool” and a “scumbag” during his show. He told viewers that “some idiot comes here for a small amount of money, supposedly supporting Trump before, looks into the eyes of the Nazi Beletsky and, based on the fact that she is Jewish… she says in all seriousness: ‘I don’t understand why Putin is still alive?’”

Solovyov then issued a direct threat on air. “If I understand correctly, in the United States of America, for this kind of call in relation to, say, the fate of the President of the United States, they would immediately roll you into the asphalt. That is, now we need to roll this fool into the asphalt,” he declared.

Firing back online

Solovyov also mentioned US Senator Lindsey Graham during the broadcast, suggesting Russians should simply “wait until this fool dies on her own.”

The segment was monitored and subtitled by the independent Russian Media Monitor project, according to the Daily Express.

Loomer quickly pushed back on social media, sharing clips of the broadcast and labeling the Russian state media figures “presstitutes” who were having a meltdown.

She reiterated her new stance that Russia is a terrorist state, underscoring how intense the global information battle has become.

Sources: Daily Express