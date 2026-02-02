Putin’s puppet gives Ukrainian public a choice: “Overthrow or die”

The war in Ukraine has already claimed countless lives, devastated cities and torn apart communities.

This is all happening in a pursuit of territorial ambitions that critics say offer little real gain.

As the conflict grinds on, the rhetoric surrounding it has grown ever more extreme.

Furious rhetoric

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s closest allies, state TV host Vladimir Solovyov, launched a fierce rant directed at Ukrainians during his programme The Evening With Vladimir Solovyov.

The comments were reported by the Daily Express.

Solovyov warned Ukrainians to overthrow their government or face death, framing the message as a stark ultimatum amid Russia’s ongoing assault.

“We will fight mercilessly. Ukrainians, don’t say you haven’t been warned. You have a simple choice: either overthrow your criminal government and live in peace, or die after the government sends you to the frontlines.”

Threat of destruction

During the broadcast, Solovyov claimed Russia could unleash overwhelming force if provoked, invoking historical narratives of retaliation.

“There are still some people there who have heads on their shoulders, who understand that an attempt to cause terrible damage to Russia will lead us to the kind of wrath that will erase everything in its path as it has always happened throughout our history.”

He also called for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to be “crushed” and “destroyed”, reinforcing the aggressive tone of the segment.

Energy pressure

Solovyov pointed to Russia’s sustained strikes on Ukraine’s energy system, arguing they demonstrate Moscow’s superiority and Ukraine’s limited ability to respond.

The comments come as Ukraine has faced repeated attacks on power and heating infrastructure during winter, leaving large numbers of civilians without basic services.

According to Ukrainian authorities, more than one million people in the south-east were left without heating and water last month.

Civilian toll

The Daily Express reported that Russian forces struck the Zaporizhzhia region twice on February 1, injuring at least nine people, including a child.

One strike hit a maternity hospital, regional governor Ivan Fedorov said.

He described the attack by saying: “The strike on the maternity hospital is yet another proof of a war waged against life.”

President Zelensky has labelled the energy strikes a “mockery” and urged Western allies to provide more support, warning of further large-scale attacks as freezing conditions persist.

