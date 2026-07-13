Putin’s army frees soldiers convicted of torturing US propagandist to death

The three main attackers received prison terms ranging from 11 to 12 years in December.

In wartime, the justice system often bends to the urgent demands of the battlefield.

Actions that would normally lock a person away for decades can suddenly turn into a ticket to the front lines.

One grieving family is currently learning this difficult lesson firsthand.

A deadly mistake

Russell Bentley built a global reputation as a vocal American supporter of the Kremlin. Known widely by his nickname “Texas,” he left his home to join pro-Russian separatists in Donbas back in 2014.

He later worked as a correspondent for the state-backed Sputnik agency. The Kyiv Post cited by WP reported that he frequently broadcasted propaganda from occupied parts of Ukraine.

His unusual life ended violently in April 2024 when he vanished in occupied Donetsk. Russian troops grabbed the American after mistakenly deciding he was an undercover spy.

The soldiers tied him up, tortured him, and eventually killed him. They then tried to hide his remains.

Lighter sentences

A military court in Donetsk recently handed down punishments for the horrific crime. Three main attackers received prison terms ranging from 11 to 12 years in December.

The court notably convicted them of exceeding their official authority, carefully avoiding a direct murder charge. A fourth soldier caught a much shorter 1.5-year sentence for simply covering up the fatal beating.

Authorities stripped the men of their military ranks following the trial. They also ordered the attackers to pay his widow a total of five million rubles in financial compensation.

Frontline freedom

Now, the convicted men might avoid a cold prison cell entirely. The Center for Europe reports that Russian military rules allow criminals to suspend their sentences if they sign army contracts.

The soldiers could simply head back to the active fighting zones instead of serving their time. This legal loophole has left Bentley’s widow, Ludmila, absolutely furious.

“How is it possible, since my lawyer and I heard with our own ears the judge’s words on June 9 that the verdict came into force?!!!” she wrote, as quoted by the Center for Europe.

She added that she was deeply disgusted by the idea of armed men beating a tied civilian to death and still being allowed back into the military.

A staggering toll

Russia has an insatiable need for more combat troops as the long conflict continues to grind away.

An independent tracking project run by Mediazona has verified over 213,000 dead Russian soldiers so far.

However, researchers at the organization stress that this confirmed number is an absolute minimum.

They estimate the true death toll likely sits somewhere between 430,000 and 530,000 casualties.