Ukraine bombed Putin’s air base — but completely ignored the planes

The exact weapon used to penetrate so deeply into Russian airspace remains a secret.

Modern warfare relies heavily on the things you cannot easily see in the sky or on the battlefield.

When an army loses its underlying supply lines, even the most advanced machines become completely useless.

Waking up to chaos

A major Russian military installation woke up to chaos early on July 16. Suddenly, explosions ripped through the quiet morning air deep inside the country.

Overnight, Ukrainian forces had launched a highly ambitious strike into the Saratov region. According to WP they pointed their weapons directly at the heavily guarded Engels-2 base.

This sprawling airfield sits roughly 700 kilometres away from the nearest border. That kind of distance used to mean safety, but the rules of the conflict have clearly changed.

Ignoring the bombers

Russia typically houses a massive fleet of strategic bombers at this specific location. Yet the incoming attackers completely ignored the prized aircraft.

Open-source intelligence analysts reviewed social media footage and quickly identified the real target. Instead of planes, the strike went straight for the massive fuel depots.

Ukrainian media outlets were among the first to cover the morning assault. Shortly after, the Military website outlined exactly why this airbase matters to Moscow.

They pointed out that “Engels-2 is a Russian strategic air base located near the city of Engels in the Saratov Oblast, home to armed Tu-95MS and Tu-160 bombers that regularly attack Ukraine with Kh-101 cruise missiles.”

Draining the tanks

The same publication provided extra details about daily operations at the airfield. They noted that “The base also houses fuel, equipment, and aircraft maintenance facilities.”

According to WP, Moscow recently invested heavily in growing the site. They reported that “Last year, the Russians began work on expanding this base, including constructing additional parking spaces for more aircraft.”

Hitting these vital fuel reserves aligns perfectly with Ukraine’s current battlefield strategy. For weeks, Kyiv has systematically dismantled the broader Russian oil sector.

Destroying refineries causes instant headaches for both the military and ordinary citizens. Right now, Russian drivers face steep price hikes and massive queues at local petrol stations.

Strange objects overhead

The exact weapon used to penetrate so deeply into Russian airspace remains a secret.

Images shared on the X platform offered a small but intriguing clue about the hardware. The Military website drew attention to these pictures, noting they showed a “mysterious drone resembling the Shahed.”

Ukraine is clearly finding innovative new ways to stretch its striking reach. By starving the enemy of fuel today, they hope to ground the bombers tomorrow.

Sources: WP Ukrainian media, X (@UKikaski)