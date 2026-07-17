Putin’s wealthy allies secretly turn on him to hide fortunes abroad

One anonymous businessman admitted he moved his funds to Cyprus and the United Arab Emirates.

When the threat of losing everything looms large, the super-rich rarely sit still.

As national economies face the crushing pressure of wartime spending, those with massive fortunes are quietly packing their financial bags.

Moving fortunes abroad

Russian billionaires used to enjoy glamorous lives and high-profile investments across Western countries. That comfortable era ended abruptly.

According to Digi24 the invasion of Ukraine triggered a massive wave of international sanctions, completely altering their financial reality.

Many wealthy elites were forced to bring their money back home to avoid frozen bank accounts. But now, they realize that keeping their wealth inside their own borders carries a much bigger risk.

A recent report by Bloomberg reveals a major shift. Several of President Vladimir Putin’s closest allies are quietly moving their money out of the country again.

Searching for safety

These wealthy individuals are rapidly diversifying their portfolios. Anonymous sources told Bloomberg that billionaires are pouring money into gold, cryptocurrencies, and private equity funds.

They are also buying up luxury real estate in places like the United Arab Emirates, Turkey, and Monaco. The financial exodus has accelerated sharply in recent months.

The exact total leaving the country is hard to pin down. However, insiders estimate that tens of billions of dollars have already slipped away through unofficial channels this year alone.

The threat of seizure

This massive capital flight is driven by a very real fear of state confiscation. The government is burning through cash to fund its military. It desperately needs new revenue.

Since 2024, authorities have aggressively seized high-profile assets from several prominent oligarchs. Last year alone, prosecutors successfully transferred properties worth roughly $51.5 billion back to the state.

Victims of this aggressive campaign include agricultural tycoon Vadim Moshkovich and gold mining boss Konstantin Strukov. Dmitry Kamenshchik also lost control of Moscow’s bustling Domodedovo airport.

Escaping the pressure

These aggressive moves sent a chilling message to the rest of the business elite. Meanwhile, a broader economic slowdown has made it incredibly difficult for billionaires to turn a profit at home.

One anonymous businessman admitted he moved his funds to Cyprus and the United Arab Emirates just to escape state pressure. Other tycoons are heavily investing their wealth across Saudi Arabia or Africa.

The Russian Central Bank previously noted that around $250 billion left the nation during the first year of the conflict. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov ignored requests for comment on the situation.

Sources: Digi24, Bloomberg, Russian Central Bank