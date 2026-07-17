Russian missile kills Red Cross instructor, Ukrainian Red Cross reports

She was reportedly working with children outside, when the missile struck.

Late-night air raid sirens are a grim reality for residents across Ukraine. On a recent evening, a fresh wave of Russian missiles and drones targeted the southern port city of Odesa, leaving a trail of destruction in its wake.

The Odesa Oblast Military Administration confirmed that the overnight bombardment struck residential buildings, a preschool, and a local religious facility.

In total, the attack killed two people and injured seven others, including at least two children.

The barrage also destroyed an auto repair shop, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service. Damage was extensive across the Khadzhybeiskyi district.

A devastating loss

Among the victims of the overnight strike was a dedicated first-aid instructor from the Ukrainian Red Cross. When the missiles hit, she was walking outside with children.

The children survived the explosion without physical injuries, but their lives were instantly shattered. A brief statement from the humanitarian organization revealed the full scale of the emotional devastation.

“The children survived and are receiving the necessary support. Unfortunately, they have now become orphans,” the Red Cross said.

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Running toward danger

Ukraine’s Air Force reported that Russia launched a Kh-31P anti-radar missile, seven Kh-59/69 guided missiles, and 130 attack drones.

It successfully intercepted five guided missiles and 115 drones before they could reach their targets.

Immediately after the explosions, emergency teams raced to the scene. The rapid response unit from the Ukrainian Red Cross worked alongside government rescue workers to manage the aftermath.

Volunteers searched the neighborhood for survivors. They provided medical first aid to the wounded and offered urgent psychological support to residents suffering from severe shock.