RFK Jr. slammed for targeting ‘those who need help most’ as Biden regulation is scrapped

Democratic lawmakers immediately condemned the move.

Every year, thousands of vulnerable young people rely on the state to find them a safe place to live.

Navigating that system is already incredibly difficult.

Now, a major policy shift from Washington is changing the rules for some of the most at-risk children.

Rolling back rules

The Department of Health and Human Services just officially scrapped federal protections for LGBTQ+ youth in the foster care system. Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. finalized the removal of these regulations on July 14, according to PEOPLE magazine.

These specific rules were originally created during the Biden era. They required agencies to place these young people in supportive homes and protect them from potential abuse.

The rollback follows a lengthy legal battle. Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton challenged the protections in court. A federal judge in Texas eventually ruled that the previous administration lacked the legal authority to create them.

High risk youth

Finding a welcoming home is often a matter of survival. A 2019 study from researchers at the University of Texas at Austin and UCLA showed that LGBTQ+ young people end up in foster care at higher rates than the general population.

The stakes are incredibly high. A 2020 report from The Trevor Project found that LGBTQ+ youth with foster care experience faced much higher risks of attempting suicide.

Adrian Shanker previously worked as a health policy official under the Biden administration. He spoke to The Advocate about the recent policy reversal.

“LGBTQI+ youth in the foster care system are unquestionably some of the most vulnerable parts of our community and one of the parts of the community that really needs our help the most,” Shanker told the publication.

Fierce political backlash

Democratic lawmakers immediately condemned the move. The Congressional Equality Caucus released a harsh statement blasting the current administration.

California Representative Mark Takano criticized the decision to drop the rules. He noted that “Rescinding this rule without putting forward an alternative to protect LGBTQI+ foster children puts children at risk, plain and simple.”

Minnesota Representative Angie Craig echoed that anger. She called the policy shift a “disgraceful attack on LGBTQ+ foster youth and on families across the country.”

A divided message

The decision comes at a complicated moment for the White House. First lady Melania Trump recently made foster care reform a massive priority for her husband’s second term.

During a May luncheon, she delivered a passionate speech about vulnerable kids. “All of America’s children should be experiencing only love, respect, and protection in a warm, comfortable, and safe home,” she said, according to a White House transcript.

The Associated Press also noted that the administration recently shut down an LGBTQ+ option for a national crisis hotline. Officials do plan to restart it later this year. PEOPLE magazine reached out to the government for comment, but received no immediate response.

Sources: PEOPLE, The Trevor Project, Associated Press, White House