Report: Russian forces exploit Musk’s Starlink to boost attacks

Starlink was designed to provide fast, reliable internet access to even the most remote corners of the world.

Others are reading now

With thousands of satellites orbiting Earth, the network has been praised for connecting rural communities, supporting disaster response, and maintaining communications during wars and natural catastrophes.

Since its launch, Starlink has been used by civilians, governments, and humanitarian organizations across multiple continents, reshaping how connectivity works in conflict zones.

But as with many dual-use technologies, its presence on modern battlefields has also raised difficult questions about misuse, control, and unintended consequences.

Recent reports now suggest that the system’s capabilities may be exploited in ways far removed from its original civilian mission.

Used by Russian drones

According to the German weekly Der Spiegel, Russian forces are increasingly equipping combat drones with Starlink terminals during attacks on Ukraine.

Also read

Ukrainian military intelligence (HUR) confirmed to the publication that Starlink-enabled systems have been observed on several types of Russian unmanned aerial vehicles.

“These devices are used primarily in attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure,” HUR said, adding that Starlink terminals have been identified on long-range Shahed (Geran) drones as well as shorter-range Molniya combat drones, which can operate at distances of up to 50 kilometers.

While reports of Russian drones using Starlink technology first surfaced in 2024, Ukrainian intelligence says the practice appears to be expanding.

The full scale of the phenomenon remains unclear.

Harder to jam, harder to stop

Military analysts say the use of Starlink significantly complicates Ukraine’s air defense and electronic warfare efforts.

Also read

Unlike traditional satellite navigation systems such as GPS or Galileo, Starlink’s communication links are far more resistant to jamming.

“The use of Starlink allows the enemy to maintain stable drone control even under active electronic warfare conditions,” Ukrainian intelligence told Der Spiegel.

This, they added, increases both the range and accuracy of attacks while making countermeasures more difficult.

The US-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported that Russia’s Rubikon unmanned systems unit began deploying Molniya drones equipped with Starlink terminals as early as December 2025.

Commercial devices, military use

Investigators have identified the systems used on Russian drones as UTA-231 devices, commercially marketed as Starlink Mini kits.

Also read

These terminals are legally available for civilian purchase in several countries, including Germany, at prices of around €250.

According to Der Spiegel, Russia likely acquires the devices through third-party countries, bypassing sanctions and export controls.

Once integrated into drones, the compact terminals provide resilient, real-time communications that are difficult to disrupt.

A loophole in coverage

Starlink officially does not operate within Russia, as SpaceX has blocked coverage over Russian territory.

However, the service remains fully operational over Ukraine, where it has played a crucial role in supporting Ukrainian civilian life and military communications.

Also read

“Starlink doesn’t work in Russia, but it does work in Ukraine,” said Samuel Bendett, a specialist in Russian military systems at the Center for Naval Analyses in Washington.

“The Russian military appears to be exploiting this fact to bypass electronic warfare measures.”

Source: PAP, Der Spiegel, money.pl