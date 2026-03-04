Russia accused of rigging votes in occupied Ukraine to boost Putin’s allies

Russia has been trying to integrate occupied Ukrainian territories into its political system since the start of the war.

Moscow-backed administrations in these regions have organized votes and political processes that Kyiv and its allies say are illegitimate.

Now Ukrainian officials are accusing the occupation authorities of manipulating voter data ahead of another key election.

Claims of voter manipulation

The occupation administration in the self-proclaimed “Luhansk People’s Republic” is allegedly inflating voter numbers ahead of Russia’s upcoming State Duma elections, according to Luhansk Regional Military Administration head Oleksii Kharchenko.

Kharchenko said on Telegram that authorities in the Russian-controlled region are trying to increase the number of people registered to vote.

The elections for the ninth convocation of Russia’s State Duma are scheduled to take place in September.

Falling population

According to Kharchenko, occupation authorities have repeatedly manipulated figures about the number of eligible voters.

Despite those efforts, he said data from Russia’s own Central Election Commission shows the number of voters in 2025 fell by nearly 50,000.

The decline highlights the demographic changes in the region since the start of the conflict.

Sharp decline over years

Kharchenko compared the figures with earlier statistics from before the war.

In 2012, the number of people eligible to vote in the Luhansk region was around 650,000 higher than today.

He also claimed that during previous elections some residents were allowed to vote using Soviet-era documents.

Difficult living conditions

The Ukrainian official also described difficult living conditions in several occupied areas.

Residents of Novodruzhesk in the Lysychansk community have reportedly been living without electricity, water and heating for nearly four years.

Kharchenko said schools are still operating despite the conditions, with buildings heated by simple stoves during colder months.

According to Ukrinform, 43 schools in the Russian-occupied part of the Luhansk region also include special classes dedicated to military training.

Sources: Ukrinform; Luhansk Regional Military Administration statements