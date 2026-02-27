Russian spokeswoman warns UK troop plan “will only prolong the war”

As discussions continue over what a potential ceasefire in Ukraine might look like, the question of international peacekeeping forces has moved to the centre of diplomatic talks.

Western leaders have floated the idea of deploying troops to help guarantee any future agreement, a proposal Moscow has repeatedly rejected.

Tensions rose again after Britain’s Defence Secretary suggested UK forces could play a role once a deal is reached.

In an opinion piece published over the weekend, John Healey wrote: “I want to be the Defense Secretary who deploys British troops to Ukraine, because it will mean the war is finally over.”

His remarks prompted a swift response from Russia’s Foreign Ministry.

Maria Zakharova, the ministry’s spokeswoman, dismissed the suggestion that British troops would help secure peace.

“Contrary to Healey’s misconception, the deployment of British troops in Ukraine will not mean the end of the war, but rather a prolongation of the conflict and an increase in the risk of a large-scale military confrontation involving many more states,” she said, according to Reuters, cited by Agerpres.

She reiterated that Russia would treat any foreign forces stationed in Ukraine as legitimate military targets.

“These warnings have been repeated several times at the highest level and remain relevant,” Zakharova added.

France and the United Kingdom have been among the strongest advocates of a post-ceasefire stabilisation force.

At a January meeting in Paris, French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a declaration of intent outlining plans for a potential deployment following a peace agreement.

Under the Franco-British proposal, military centres would be established across Ukraine after a ceasefire, alongside secure storage facilities for weapons and equipment.

Macron has said that “several thousand” French troops could be deployed once fighting stops.

Moscow has consistently warned that any such units or infrastructure would be considered legitimate targets by Russian forces.

Sources: Reuters, Agerpres, Digi24