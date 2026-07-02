Russia blames Sweden after alleged overnight drone “attack” on embassy

The information has not been independently verified, but it is not the first time, the embassy claims it has been attacked.

The Russian Embassy in Sweden claims it became the target of a coordinated overnight drone attack.

According to a statement posted on Telegram by the embassy, the diplomatic compound was breached by two separate unmanned aircraft at around 2:00 a.m. local time on Thursday.

The first drone flying over the compound dropped a container filled with red paint. Then came the second. It met a much more disruptive end.

Embassy officials stated that “a second drone, which had a fake improvised explosive device attached to it, crashed (most likely intentionally) onto our property in the immediate vicinity of the embassy building,” raising major security concerns.

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Furious response

Moscow’s diplomatic team quickly took to social media to vent its anger over the incident. In the statement, representatives condemned the act, calling it “more than just a simple provocation, but a blatant attempt to intimidate the staff of the Russian mission.”

They made it clear that the scare tactics had failed. Defiantly addressing the anonymous operators, the statement added, “To that we’ll say quite frankly: it won’t work.”

Images released by embassy staff showed the aftermath. A consumer-grade quadcopter lay abandoned on the pavement next to a plastic bag heavily stained with red paint.

Shifting the blame

Russian authorities claimed Swedish police do “little more than file formal reports” when responding to repeated acts of vandalism targeting the embassy.

According to The Moscow Times, tensions over embassy security between the two countries have been simmering since at least 2024. Officials said dozens of similar incidents have occurred over the past two years, though local investigations have produced no results.

The finger-pointing extends to top officials in Moscow. Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova went as far as suggesting that Swedish authorities may have “authorized” these persistent aerial incursions.

Swedish authorities have yet to release a detailed response regarding the overnight incident.