Russia Claims Foreign Spies Access Soldiers’ Telegram Messages

Russia is preparing to block access to Telegram starting April 1.

The move follows months of mounting tension between Moscow and the app’s operators, as officials accuse it of undermining national security during wartime.

Authorities say the decision is tied to concerns over data access and Telegram’s alleged refusal to comply with state demands.

Growing security fears

The announcement comes after Digital Development Minister Maksud Shadayev warned that foreign intelligence agencies may be accessing messages sent through Telegram by Russian troops fighting in Ukraine.

Speaking Tuesday, and quoted by Interfax, Shadayev said there was substantial evidence of outside interference.

“Many facts prove that foreign services have access to Telegram entries and then use this data to conduct military operations against our army,” he said.

He stressed that the issue was no longer sporadic, describing it as having a “systemic nature”.

According to the minister, the problem has expanded in scale, raising broader questions about how secure military communications remain when conducted through commercial platforms.

Ignored removal requests

Shadayev also accused Telegram of failing to comply with Russian regulatory demands.

The ministry said the company did not respond to approximately 150,000 requests to remove content considered illegal under Russian law.

Officials said the flagged material included pornographic and Nazi-themed posts, as well as content that “discredits the Russian armed forces.”

The dispute reflects deepening friction between the Kremlin and the platform, which remains widely used across Russia despite repeated attempts at tighter oversight.

Front-line disruption

Earlier restrictions imposed on February 10 have already complicated communications for some Russian army units, according to officials.

Those measures reportedly hampered coordination among troops who rely on Telegram as a primary messaging tool in the war in Ukraine.

The planned shutdown from April 1 marks the most serious step yet in Moscow’s campaign against the app, potentially reshaping how information flows inside the country.

Telegram has not publicly responded to the latest accusations.

Sources: Interfax, Bloomberg, WP.