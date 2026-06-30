Russian fuel shortages spark long queues and fights at gas stations

Russia faces fuel shortages following Ukrainian attacks on energy infrastructure

Ukraine has increasingly targeted Russian oil facilities, transport routes and military supply lines as part of its war strategy. These attacks are intended to make it harder for Russia to support its military operations and have reportedly begun affecting everyday life in some parts of the country.

13 hours spent in line

Fuel shortages have been reported in several regions of Russia. Long lines have formed at gas stations, and some drivers say they have waited for hours to fill their vehicles, reports Ziare.

In Siberia, a 29-year-old woman told local media she spent 13 hours waiting to buy fuel and was only able to fill half of her tank. She blamed the war for the disruption and said she wanted life to return to normal.

Frustration has also led to fights at some gas stations.

In the town of Serov, police responded after a man reportedly assaulted a woman during an argument while people were waiting in line. Another fight was reported at a gas station in the Ryazan region. Videos shared on social media appear to show heated arguments between drivers, with some accusing others of cutting in line. One video from Irkutsk appears to show a man punching another driver through a car window after a dispute over waiting times.

Illegal fuel sales

The shortages have also created opportunities for illegal fuel sales. Russian authorities said they stopped a group that was buying fuel at official prices and reselling it for nearly three times as much.

President Vladimir Putin has acknowledged that fuel supply problems exist. He said Ukrainian attacks on energy facilities have caused difficulties for drivers and businesses. He also said Russia’s fuel reserves are only about four percent lower than they were at the same time last year.

The Kremlin has announced plans to increase fuel deliveries, including to occupied Crimea, where officials say supplies have become more difficult.

Ukraine says the fuel shortages are linked to its campaign against Russian logistics and energy infrastructure.

According to the Ukrainian military, recent strikes damaged the Gazprom Neft refinery near Moscow, three bridges used by Russian forces, a logistics warehouse, drone command centers and military communications facilities.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the attacks are part of a broader effort to increase pressure on Russia and weaken its ability to continue the war.