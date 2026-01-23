Russian state TV issues nuclear threats: “Britain will simply cease to exist”

Russian state television has long played a central role in amplifying the Kremlin’s messaging.

Talk shows and prime-time programs frequently blend political commentary with threats, framing external actors as enemies and reinforcing a siege mentality among domestic audiences.

In recent days, that propaganda machine has again escalated its tone, focusing explicitly on Britain amid renewed tensions linked to Ukraine and NATO.

Threats on television

Russian state television broadcast explicit nuclear threats against the United Kingdom as Kremlin-linked commentators reacted to developments around Ukraine and NATO.

According to British media reports, senior figures used prime-time shows to warn that Britain could be targeted.

Putin adviser Sergei Karaganov said on air:

“One of the targets should be, at least, Britain.” He added that the country should know Russia has the ability to deliver a “disarming and decapitating strike.”

“If even one warhead from any of them reaches Russia,” he continued, “then the strike will be on cities and Britain will simply cease to exist.”

Propaganda escalates

Karaganov described such threats as a “completely normal strategy” that should be openly communicated to Russia’s “British enemies.”

His comments were aired as Russian officials were meeting envoys linked to US President Donald Trump.

Another prominent Kremlin-aligned presenter, Vladimir Solovyov, repeated earlier calls to deploy the Poseidon nuclear-capable underwater drone against Britain.

He claimed the UK was Russia’s “more systematic enemy” compared with other European states.

“Therefore, it seems to me that England is a much more systematic enemy of ours,” Solovyov said.

Source:: Express