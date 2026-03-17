Russian troops told to decapitate fallen comrades over ‘logistical challenges’

When soldiers go to war, they accept the risk that they may not return.

Others are reading now

But even in the harshest conflicts, there is an expectation that those who fall will be treated with dignity and given a proper burial.

Now, Ukrainian officials claim that this basic standard may not be upheld in some cases on the battlefield.

Intercepted communication

Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR) says it has obtained intercepted communications suggesting Russian commanders have issued unusual orders regarding fallen troops.

According to Ukrinform, the agency released an audio recording on social media that it says supports the claims.

Officials allege that instead of evacuating bodies, some units are being instructed to take only the heads and identification documents of dead soldiers.

Also read

Orders from commanders

Ukrainian intelligence reports that commanders using the call signs “Fak” and “Alladin” were heard giving such instructions.

The orders were allegedly repeated multiple times and described as coming from higher levels of command.

According to the GUR, this is not an isolated incident but part of what it called an established practice.

Reasons cited

Russian soldiers in the intercepted communication reportedly said the orders were linked to logistical challenges.

They indicated that removing entire bodies from the battlefield can be difficult, particularly after prolonged exposure.

Also read

As a result, taking only identifying parts was described as a way to simplify the process.

Secrecy and communication

The intelligence agency also claims that such matters are not discussed openly among troops.

According to the report, soldiers switch from standard radio transmissions to private messages when addressing the issue.

Sources: Ukrinform, Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (GU