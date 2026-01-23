Russian TV host mocks Europe: “Dummies, it’s over”

A Russian state television commentator praised Donald Trump’s confrontational approach toward Europe.

His remarks, aired on prime-time TV, blended admiration for the US president with open scorn for European leaders.

The comments come amid heightened tensions over Greenland and NATO’s future.

Praise from Moscow

Vladimir Solovyov, one of President Vladimir Putin’s most prominent media allies, welcomed Trump’s position on Greenland during his show The Evening With Vladimir Solovyov.

Referring to the US president as “Trumpushka,” he described him as a “good lad” for his blunt dealings with European allies.

Solovyov claimed Trump had told Europeans: “Dummies, it’s over, I need Greenland.”

He said no previous US president had acted so decisively at the start of a term, citing Trump’s rapid signing of executive orders.

“US allies of 50 years were told, ‘Know your place, mice,’” Solovyov added, mocking countries he said believed they were immune from pressure.

Europe derided

Solovyov argued that Trump had made clear that “Russia is not the enemy,” a stance he said had not been openly stated in the United States since the 19th century.

In contrast, he portrayed the European Union as fractured and internally hostile.

Quoting Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Solovyov said:

“Not only is Britain no longer great, but the EU is a bunch of comedians.” He added: “Who fears them now?”

The presenter said he found it entertaining to watch what he described as NATO “dissolving itself.”

Lawmakers join in

State Duma deputy Andrey Lugovoy echoed the tone, saying Trump had forced Europe into a stark choice: remain “under America’s nuclear umbrella” or give up Greenland.

Lugovoy questioned whether Washington would truly risk cities like New York to defend London, Paris or Berlin.

He predicted Europe was heading toward a “global humiliation” over the dispute.

Threats and taunts

When Lugovoy asked whether NATO would survive the crisis, Solovyov responded with laughter.

He then issued a new provocation aimed at Britain, saying: “Him and us will jointly strike London.”

Solovyov concluded by saying he would “stock up on sunflower seeds” and watch events unfold, describing US allies as “worthless slaves” rather than partners.

Sources: Express, Russian state television broadcasts