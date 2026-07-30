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Russia’s 5,000-kilometer-range jamming station could not stop the drone targeting it

Jens Asbjørn Bøgen Jens Asbjørn Bøgen
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Screenshot, Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Murmansk-BN, drone attack
Screenshot July 30, 2026. @DI_Ukraine / X

The Ukrainian campaign against Russian targets on the peninsula keeps wreaking havoc.

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Ukrainian forces have delivered another sharp blow to Moscow’s military infrastructure in occupied Crimea.

Specialists targeting enemy high-tech gear located and destroyed a massive coastal electronic warfare system on the peninsula.

The overnight attack targeted a Murmansk-BN complex positioned near Cape Fiolent along Crimea’s southwestern shore. Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence Directorate confirmed the strike on Telegram, releasing video showing the powerful installation being consumed by fire.

According to official military reports, the operation was executed between 26 and 27 July by elite drone operators. For months, the specialized unit has methodically stripped away Russia’s most expensive surveillance and radar installations.

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The agency described the successful hit with satisfaction. “A Murmansk has been burned in Crimea,” the agency stated, noting that its experts had been actively hunting down the prized asset.

The information has not been independently verified.

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Range of thousands

The Murmansk-BN is no ordinary piece of gear. Built by Russian manufacturer KRET, the strategic system entered service back in 2014 and was deployed to Crimea shortly after Moscow seized the peninsula.

Engineered to operate in high-frequency bands, the coastal giant intercepts signals and jams shortwave military networks. Russian military claims suggest it can disrupt long-range communications up to 5,000 kilometers away.

Despite that vast reach, the multi-million-dollar station failed to protect itself. Operators guided an explosive drone directly into the complex before its crew could jam the incoming threat or alert nearby defenders.

System after system

This latest destruction follows a series of precise strikes across the occupied territory. Just days prior, the same drone intelligence department wiped out key components of an advanced S-400 Triumf air defense battery.

That earlier raid destroyed both a missile launcher and its accompanying 96L6 radar station. By removing these multi-layered defense shields, Ukrainian units are steadily opening wider corridors for future deep-strike missions.

So far in 2026, Ukrainian drone crews have targeted close to 200 Russian air defense assets. Each hit leaves Moscow’s Black Sea garrison far more exposed than before.

This article is made and published by Jens Asbjørn Bogen, who may have used AI in the preparation

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