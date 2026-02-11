Russia’s elite use state media to pressure Putin: “It is time to withdraw from the war”

Russia’s state media is normally a tightly controlled tool of the Kremlin, used to reinforce President Vladimir Putin’s preferred narrative and suppress bad news.

That control now appears to be loosening, with unusually frank warnings surfacing on pro-government platforms.

Unusual signals

According to the Ukrainian outlet Dialog.ua, members of Russia’s elite are using state-aligned media to reach Putin with increasingly blunt messages.

Instead of reassuring audiences that the economy is stable, pro-government voices have begun openly discussing looming financial trouble.

Observers say the change reflects rising alarm inside the ruling class.

Russian pro-war commentator Maxim Kalashnikov drew attention to this shift in recent remarks highlighted by the media.

Budget fears

Kalashnikov pointed to an article published by the pro-government newspaper Moskovsky Komsomolets, which warned that Russia’s budget deficit could reach a record 10 billion rubles this year.

He described the figure as extremely serious and argued that such reporting would not appear without approval from powerful circles.

For him, the message was clear: public optimism has given way to controlled panic.

Pressure from within

“This means only one thing, Vladimir Vladimirovich is beginning to be surrounded by part of the Russian elite.

They are clearly indicating that it is time to withdraw from the war. Otherwise, collapse is expected,” Kalashnikov wrote.

He said the economic situation has reached a critical point after years of sustained war spending.

According to Kalashnikov, the National Welfare Fund has been largely exhausted and can no longer be used to cover growing deficits.

Limited options

Kalashnikov said Russia is now relying heavily on gold reserves, which are already being sold off.

He warned that Moscow cannot significantly increase gold sales without triggering a drop in global prices, further harming state finances.

With few alternatives left, he suggested the Kremlin may consider tapping into private bank accounts.

Dangerous move

That option, Kalashnikov warned, carries serious political risks.

“This is an extremely dangerous action that could lead to unrest,” he said, adding that such a move could provoke widespread instability and even threaten the government’s survival.

“In general, the Russian elite is asking Putin some unpleasant questions,” Kalashnikov concluded.

Sources: Dialog.ua, Moskovsky Komsomolets, LA.lv