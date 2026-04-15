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You’re probably not washing your towel often enough

Mikkel Christensen Mikkel Christensen
You’re probably not washing your towel often enough
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Your towel may look clean, but it can quickly collect bacteria, dead skin and moisture after just a few uses.

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Your towel may look clean, but it can quickly collect bacteria, dead skin and moisture after just a few uses.

Experts warn that this buildup can increase the risk of skin irritation and the spread of germs.

In humid bathrooms with poor ventilation, damp towels can become an ideal environment for microbes to grow.

Hidden bacteria risk

BGR reports that towels can carry bacteria such as Staphylococcus and Escherichia coli, both commonly found on the body.

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Over time, these microbes can multiply and form layers that are harder to remove, especially when towels are reused without proper drying.

How often to wash

Experts generally recommend washing towels at least once a week under normal conditions.

However, frequently used towels, such as hand towels, may need to be cleaned every two to three days, particularly in shared households or during illness.

Best washing methods

Washing towels in hot water, typically between 40–60°C, helps remove bacteria more effectively.

Using proper detergent and ensuring towels are fully dried, either in sunlight or a dryer, can further reduce microbial growth.

Staying safe

Simple habits like replacing damp towels and improving bathroom airflow can make a noticeable difference.

As BGR notes, paying attention to real hygiene practices at home can help reduce everyday exposure to bacteria.

Sources: BGR

This article is made and published by Mikkel Christensen, who may have used AI in the preparation

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