While Vladimir Putin manages state affairs, local residents are dealing with a severe ecological disaster.

When a nation focuses all its energy and resources on foreign ambitions, everyday infrastructure back home often begins to crumble.

For thousands of citizens in a major city, that reality has just arrived directly through their plumbing. The situation has quickly turned into a hazardous emergency.

A foul discovery

The crisis unfolding in the Tyumen region is creating a massive headache for the Russian government. While Vladimir Putin manages state affairs, local residents are dealing with a severe ecological disaster.

In mid-June, locals began noticing dead fish floating in the Tura River. According to the regional newspaper Our City, the fish were washing up along the waterfront and in nearby lakes.

By late July, a pungent odor had taken over the riverbanks. The water level rose dangerously close to the flood stage, and the situation quickly moved from the river into people’s homes, Meduza reported according to Onet.

Spewing sludge

Citizens immediately took to social media to document the terrifying state of their tap water. The magazine Wieter captured the frustration of one Tyumen local trying to maintain basic hygiene.

“The tap is spewing sludge that’s not only undrinkable, but also impossible to clean with,” the resident told Wieter. They added that clothes and dishes smelled rotten even after being washed.

Other locals reported equally disturbing experiences. One resident told the local outlet 72.ru that their washing machine smelled of rotten seaweed, while another claimed the shower water reeked of a swamp mixed with kerosene.

Shifting the blame

Authorities initially scrambled to explain the massive fish die-off. They blamed record rainfall for washing soil into the river, which supposedly depleted the oxygen levels, according to Meduza.

State health officials also tried to downplay the domestic water threat. On July 20, the consumer protection agency Rospotrebnadzor claimed daily laboratory tests proved the tap water met safety standards.

But the official story collapsed just three days later. The same agency quietly issued a warning, advising all residents to switch to bottled water or boil their tap water before use, Meduza reported.

Criminal probe launched

The sudden reversal only fueled public anger. Infectious disease experts warned against swimming in the river, citing risks of hepatitis A and intestinal infections.

Locals have increasingly blamed the contaminated water for recent bouts of conjunctivitis and stomach issues. The mounting public pressure eventually forced Moscow to intervene.

On July 24, the Russian Investigative Committee officially opened a criminal case regarding the safety violations. Chairman Alexander Bastrykin has demanded regular updates, showing that the Kremlin can no longer ignore the domestic mess.

Sources: Meduza, Our City, Wieter, 72.ru