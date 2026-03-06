Trump ramps up pressure on Zelensky: “Putin is ready”

Donald Trump’s relationship with Russia has long drawn scrutiny from political opponents and analysts.

The future US president first visited the Soviet Union in 1987 after being invited to explore potential hotel developments, and over the decades he has repeatedly shown interest in business opportunities in Russia.

Those historical ties and comments about Russian President Vladimir Putin have frequently placed Trump at the center of debate about Washington’s policy toward Moscow.

Trump comments

US President Donald Trump criticised Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky while discussing the war between Russia and Ukraine.

According to POLITICO, Trump said he expects Zelensky “to get a deal done” and added that “I think Putin is ready to make a deal.”

Trump has previously spoken about his contacts with the Russian leader and said he had a “good and very productive telephone call” with Vladimir Putin shortly before a meeting with Zelensky.

During earlier negotiations, Zelensky said a proposed 20-point peace framework was “about 90% ready,” with talks focusing on security guarantees and territorial disputes.

Peace disagreements

Despite diplomatic efforts, major disagreements between Kyiv and Moscow remain unresolved.

Ukraine continues to reject Russian demands that it give up the eastern regions of Luhansk and Donetsk.

Russia is also expected to oppose proposals that NATO forces could monitor a ceasefire. European leaders including British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron have argued that such a role could be necessary to secure any agreement.

Sources: POLITICO, Daily Express