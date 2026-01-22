Ukraine offers allies access to ‘extraordinarily valuable’ battlefield data

After years of intense fighting, Ukraine has accumulated vast amounts of information from the front lines.

Others are reading now

Kyiv now says this experience could become a valuable asset in shaping future cooperation with its partners.

Officials describe the initiative as both a military tool and a diplomatic opportunity.

A new bargaining chip

Ukraine’s newly appointed Defence Minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, said the country plans to create a system that would allow allied nations to train artificial intelligence models using combat data gathered during the war with Russia, according to Reuters.

Fedorov, who previously served as minister for digital transformation, described the database as one of Ukraine’s key “cards” in negotiations with partners.

He took over the defence portfolio last week with a mandate to push reforms and modernisation.

Also read

Data from the front

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukrainian forces have collected extensive battlefield intelligence.

This includes systematically logged combat statistics and millions of hours of drone footage recorded across different fronts.

Such material is particularly valuable for artificial intelligence development, which depends on large volumes of real-world data to learn how people, vehicles and weapons behave under combat conditions.

“Today, front-line data has tremendous value,” Fedorov told reporters in remarks approved for publication.

He added that Ukraine’s allies have shown strong interest in accessing such information.

Also read

System for allies

Fedorov said Kyiv intends to build a dedicated platform that would allow partners to use Ukrainian data to train their own software and AI products.

“We will build a system where they can train their software products using our data,” he said, without giving a timeline or technical details.

Ukraine has already integrated artificial intelligence into parts of its war effort. Fedorov previously confirmed that Kyiv uses technology from the US data analytics firm Palantir for both military and civilian purposes.

International cooperation

Presenting his priorities after his appointment, Fedorov said he wants to involve allies more actively in defence-related projects.

He said his team is receiving guidance from US-based organisations such as the Center for Strategic and International Studies and RAND, as well as the UK’s Royal United Services Institute.

Also read

Analysts say the initiative reflects Ukraine’s effort to turn hard-won battlefield experience into long-term strategic influence, even as fighting with Russia continues.

Sources: Reuters, Hotnews.